John B. Kirby Sr. (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA
16901
(570)-724-2200
Obituary
John B. Kirby, Sr. 59, of Wellsboro, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He was born March 30, 1960 in Philadelphia, a son of the late John and Dolores (Bias) Kirby, and was married to Cathy (Kroll) Kirby.
John was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Kirby of Wellsboro; two sons, John (Angie) Kirby of Texas, Christopher Kirby of Wellsboro; sister, Jackie Kirby of Harrisburg; mother-in-law, Donna Kroll of Wellsboro; step-daughters, Jennie Krout of Pittsburgh; Sarah Cleveland of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Rachael and Alex and a great-granddaughter, Punky Bug.
Services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 26 to July 3, 2019
