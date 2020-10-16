John "Jack" B. Stewart, 95, of Tioga, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1925 in Philadelphia, a son of Edwin and Rebecca (Blackburn) Stewart.
Jack was the husband of Elisabeth M. Stewart. He worked as an instructor for S.E.P.T.A.
Jack served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of Millerton Wesleyan Church.
Jack is survived by his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Millerton Wesleyan Church at a later date.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.