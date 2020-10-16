1/
JOHN B. "JACK" STEWART
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" B. Stewart, 95, of Tioga, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1925 in Philadelphia, a son of Edwin and Rebecca (Blackburn) Stewart.
Jack was the husband of Elisabeth M. Stewart. He worked as an instructor for S.E.P.T.A.
Jack served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of Millerton Wesleyan Church.
Jack is survived by his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Millerton Wesleyan Church at a later date.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved