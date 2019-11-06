|
John D Vermilyea, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 66. He passed peacefully with family by his side.
John was born and raised in Mansfield. He met his wife Donna, and a few years later they moved to her hometown of Coatesville, where they raised their three children and lived the rest of their lives.
John spent his working years primarily as a bus driver and a mechanic. In addition to fixing vehicles at work, he worked on many cars for his family members. John especially loved antique cars and trucks, a love that he passed down to his children and grandchildren.
John loved his family, and seeing them come together was his favorite thing in the world. His grandchildren were very dear to him and brought him great joy. John enjoyed traveling and seeing new things, and he took his children on many trips while they were growing up.
John truly loved and cherished his wife, Donna. They loved doing puzzles together and listening to country music. He took care of her while she lived with Alzheimer's. He loved her so much that his heart couldn't take living without her, and he passed away eight short months after she did.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his father and mother, Elwyn Vermilyea and Jeanette Hills; his brother Dick Vermilyea; his brother-in-law David May; and his son-in-law, Paul Major.
John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Dania Bandas and her husband Stefan; daughter, Brooke Major; son, Sean Vermilyea and his wife Melanie; brother Ed Vermilyea and his wife Mary; sister Marie Seymour and her husband Jack; sister Betty May; brother David Vermilyea and his wife Gloria; grandchildren Taylor, Nikolai, Paisley, Lennon, Austin, Megan, and Aidan; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019