John David Greenfield, 67, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
He shared nearly 20 years of marriage with his loving wife, Gina M. (Dart) Greenfield, of Wellsboro.
He was born June 28, 1951, in Augusta, Ga., a son of the late James and Marguerite (Wilcox) Greenfield.
John was employed as a real estate auditor for many years, retiring from both Tioga County and the State of Pennsylvania.
He was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1973-1977.
He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Wellsboro.
Additionally, he was an avid outdoor enthusiast, enjoying hiking, biking, camping, tubing, canoeing, and the list goes on.
John took great pride in his carpentry work, producing quality projects from furniture to full decks.
He was always very active, whether walking, working outside, gardening, or simply fixing anything that was broke.
He had an intellectual ability to think outside of the box and was very mechanically inclined.
Most importantly, his family always came first and he hardly ever missed a school event for his children or grandchildren.
John will be dearly missed by family and friends, described as a father who never quit, even when he was sick.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gina M. Greenfield, of Wellsboro; five children, Kim (Chad) Earley, of Wellsboro, Leah (Casey) Mosher, of Wellsboro, Mike (Angel) Greenfield, of Wellsboro, Katelynd (Jason) Fairchild, of Blossburg, and Jason (Melissa) Greenfield, of Wellsboro; 12 grandchildren, Riley, Robert, Justin, Serenity, DaWayne, Naleyah, Gabby, Maverick, Deven, Jennifer, Jaci and Junior; two brothers, James (Linda) Greenfield, of Wellsboro, and Stephen (Susan) Greenfield, of Lewisburg; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Joe) Stoddard, of Lawrenceville, and Christine Simpson, of New York; step-father-in-law, Jeff Tracy; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick, and his parents-in-law, Annette Tracy and Frank Dart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's name to the B. Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 Goodman Street South, Rochester, NY 14620.
In keeping with John's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Interment will take place in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church columbarium.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of John, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 19 to June 26, 2019
