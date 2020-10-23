1/
JOHN F. GLEASON
1929 - 2020
John F. Gleason, 91, of Middlebury Center, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1929 in Wellsboro, a son of the late George F. Gleason and Elizabeth (Kirhovsky) Root.
He was a Korean War veteran serving with the U.S. Army and was retired from Corning Glass Works, Corning, N.Y.
John was married for 69 years to Verna (VanOrder) Gleason. He was a member of the Wellsboro Moose Lodge # 1147, avid hunter, fisherman, fly-tyer and euchre player.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Gleason of Middlebury Center, son, Patrick Gleason of Middlebury Center; daughters, Sherry (Ed) Barker of Del., Jenny (Al) Harer of Wellsboro, brother, George (Jane) Gleason of Boston, N.Y., sister, Billyann Rose of Middlebury Center; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. A private family memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kristi A. Webster officiating. Interment will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
October 22, 2020
I remember John and his family as one of are neighbors growing up in the valley, as we called it back then. He was a very kind person to all that knew him. My sincere condolences to his family. Ms. Verna, Pat, Sherry and Jenny. May Mr. John R.I.P.
Diane McConnell Ferrell
Neighbor
