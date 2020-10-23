John F. Gleason, 91, of Middlebury Center, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1929 in Wellsboro, a son of the late George F. Gleason and Elizabeth (Kirhovsky) Root.

He was a Korean War veteran serving with the U.S. Army and was retired from Corning Glass Works, Corning, N.Y.

John was married for 69 years to Verna (VanOrder) Gleason. He was a member of the Wellsboro Moose Lodge # 1147, avid hunter, fisherman, fly-tyer and euchre player.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Gleason of Middlebury Center, son, Patrick Gleason of Middlebury Center; daughters, Sherry (Ed) Barker of Del., Jenny (Al) Harer of Wellsboro, brother, George (Jane) Gleason of Boston, N.Y., sister, Billyann Rose of Middlebury Center; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. A private family memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kristi A. Webster officiating. Interment will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store