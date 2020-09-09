John J. Bober III, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Holy Spirit Geisinger in Camp Hill.
Born Dec. 1, 1940 in Jersey City, N.J., to John and Victoria (Zieziulewicz) Bober Jr., John earned a Chemistry degree from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs. He worked as a chemist for Allied Chemical, but his computer skills led him to a career in programming with a focus on logistics.
On June 25, 2004 John married Janet Perkowski at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro where they were members. He was a member of the Wellsboro Men's Chorus, and served on the board of directors of the Coudersport Arboretum Association. He was a talented builder and constructed more than one house for himself and his family. John loved learning and thoroughly enjoyed the game show Jeopardy. He was an avid outdoorsman and was an accomplished hunter and fly-fisherman.
John is survived by his wife: Janet Bober; a son: John-Joseph (Jennifer D.) Bober of Union Township, N.J.; a daughter: Jennifer Anne Bober of Pompton Lakes, N.J.; a granddaughter: Veronica "Ronnie" Bober of Union Township, N.J.; two brothers: Mark (JoAnne) Bober of Dunedin, Fla., and Jerome (Andrea) Bober of Sunset Beach, N.C.; a step-daughter: Stefanie C. Perkowski; and two step-sons: Paul C. and Leon J. Perkowski; and his beloved chocolate poodle, Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife: Joan E. Bober.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to John's life at a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the St. Peter's Catholic Church, 38 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Belvedere, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.
John's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, with his arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are encouraged to remember the Coudersport Arboretum Association, c/o Bev Morris, 201 South West Street, Coudersport, PA 16915, the Wellsboro Men's Chorus (570) 948-1389, or Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438. To share a memory or condolence with John's family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.