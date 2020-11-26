John Jesse Clark, 76, of Wellsboro, went to join his mother and father on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the I.C.U. at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
John was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Wellsboro, the son of the late Jesse and Florence Lena (Repard) Clark.
He married the former Candace "Candy" M. Geyer on March 17, 1943 and celebrated almost 49 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Candy, John is survived by a sister, Dorothy Clark Walters and her husband, Steve, of Covington; a daughter, Lisa and her husband Eric Nowak of Corning; a son, Michael and his wife Rachel (Billian) Clark and grandchildren, Ella Margaret and Drew Michael Clark, all of Pittsboro, N.C. John is also survived by his close friends, Alan and Nell Hawn, Bill Freeman and too many others to list.
John attended Stony Fork school and graduated from Wellsboro High School. He worked almost 40 years at Corning Glass, GTE and Osram Sylvania, Wellsboro, as an Electro-Instrument Technician.
John loved riding his Harley motorcycle and other motorcycles he owned over the years. The highlights of his life in addition to the day he bought his first Harley were welcoming his grandchildren into this world and dancing with his daughter at her wedding.
His faithful companion, Sassy, misses her daddy so much. She doesn't understand what's going on. All she knows is that her daddy hasn't come home yet.
On a personal note…. John, say hi to mom and dad. I know they will take good care of you. I will always love and miss you! Candy
Due to COVID- 19 restrictions and per John's wishes there will be no visitation and no public services. A private celebration of John's life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in John's name be made to the Morris Township. Fire Department, 1993 PA 287, Morris, PA 16938.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of John or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.