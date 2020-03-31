|
|
John L. Wilson, 79, of Mansfield, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1940 in Blossburg, a son of the late Myron and Thelma (Root) Wilson. John served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Ralph's Service Center, Mansfield, after 40 years of service. He was the husband of Sylvia J. (Ward) Wilson and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and restoring "R" title cars. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Wilson of Mansfield; son, Joseph (Julie) Wilson of Covington; daughter, Lori Ann (Douglas) Smith of Ulster; sister, Lois (Fred) Suhr of Florida and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Welsh Settlement Cemetery, Wellsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020