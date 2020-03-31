Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. WILSON


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. WILSON Obituary
John L. Wilson, 79, of Mansfield, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1940 in Blossburg, a son of the late Myron and Thelma (Root) Wilson. John served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Ralph's Service Center, Mansfield, after 40 years of service. He was the husband of Sylvia J. (Ward) Wilson and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and restoring "R" title cars. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Wilson of Mansfield; son, Joseph (Julie) Wilson of Covington; daughter, Lori Ann (Douglas) Smith of Ulster; sister, Lois (Fred) Suhr of Florida and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Welsh Settlement Cemetery, Wellsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -