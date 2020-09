John M. Van Zile, 65 of Corning, N.Y. passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Corning Hospital. Born Nov. 10, 1954 in Corning, he was the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Brockway) Van Zile. There will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army Citadel, 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning, NY 14830. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.