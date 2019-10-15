|
|
|
John Nederfield, 98, of Waynesboro, Va., formerly of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Augusta Health Hospice in Fishersville, Va. Born April 16, 1921 in New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Myrtle (Garabrant) Nederfield.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during WWII and played organ for many years at the Brookfield United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, John E. Nederfield of New Jersey, Scott A. Nederfield of Brookfield, Robin Burkholder of Waynesboro, Va., and Lori Sue Kibbe of Radcliffe, Ky.; 14 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred and a sister, Dorothy Cahill.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. in the Champlin Cemetery, Westfield. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019