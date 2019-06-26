Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. John Q. Kenzy. View Sign Service Information Christian Life Assembly 2645 Lisburn Rd Camp Hill, PA 17011 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. John Q. Kenzy, 77, of Blossburg, and formerly of Sunbury, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Morrill, Neb., the son of the late Eugene and Opal Kenzy.

John graduated from Sunflower High School in Mitchell, Neb., and Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo.

During college, he ministered in Brooklyn Teen Challenge, which led to 57 more years of ministry in Teen/Youth Challenge.

He co-founded Youth Challenge International Bible Institute in 1965 with David Wilkerson and served as its president from 1968 to the present.

An ordained Assemblies of God minister for 52 years, he founded and pastored churches in Tivoli, N.Y. and Sunbury.

His lifelong passion for world missions was realized as a missionary educator in Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Portugal, China and Pakistan.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Carol. They were married on June 20, 1964 in Kenosha, Wis.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Renee' Kenzy, Rachelle Kenzy, Ronda (David) Richards, and Raelene Kiepke; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Olivia, Julia, Josiah, Sophia, Sara, Cassia and Amelia; siblings, Audrey Buhrdorf, Ron (Rosalie) Kenzy, Ruth Lynch and Frank Kenzy.

John's brothers, Dale and Dennis Kenzy, and son-in-law, Eric Kiepke, preceded him in death.

Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating John's life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly 2645 Lisburn Road Camp Hill, PA 17011.

In lieu of flowers, please help us honor our father's wishes by contributing to his beloved wife Carol Kenzy, PO Box 24, Blossburg, PA 16912.

