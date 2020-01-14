Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ESTEP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. ESTEP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN R. ESTEP Obituary
John R. Estep of Mansfield passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
He was born in Elmira, N.Y., a son of Roy and Marjorie (Jenkins) Estep. John was the loving husband of Phyllis (Brace) Estep for 51 years. They were married on Aug. 3, 1968.
John is survived by his wife; a son, Terry (Nikki) Estep of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren, Nathanial Estep, and Paige Estep; a brother, Michael (Linda) Estep of Stafford, Va. and their children, Jordyn Estep, Garrett (Julie) Shoff; a great-nephew, Colton Shoff; a sister-in-law, Martha "Marty" (Jim) Radin of Mainesburg; brothers-in-law, Clifford Brace of Mainesburg, Darwin (Susan) Brace of Knoxville, and Kenneth (Debbie) Brace of Mainesburg; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Gary Shaw of Mansfield. John was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie ('93) and his father, Roy ('98).
John graduated from Mansfield High School in 1961, and then joined the Army in 1966 and served until 1968. John retired from Mansfield University after 26 years in the maintenance department. Prior to working at MU, he worked at A&P and TW Judge in Mansfield. John's main passion in life was his horses. He raised seven miniature horses and three miniature mules. John also enjoyed traveling and volunteering at the Mansfield Area Food Pantry. He was always around to help his friends or neighbors.
In honoring John's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made to the Mansfield Area Food Pantry, PO Box 5, Mansfield, PA 16933. Buckheit funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -