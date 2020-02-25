Home

Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Freeberg Funeral Home
120 N. Williamson Rd
Blossburg, PA 16912
More Obituaries for JOHN DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN T. DAVIS


1947 - 2020
JOHN T. DAVIS Obituary
John T. Davis of Blossburg, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 in Ocala, FL at the age of 72 surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Born Nov. 9, 1947, in Wellsboro, his parents were Robert J. and Bernice K. (King) Davis, who both preceded him in death.
John was a former Chief of Police of Blossburg and retired in 2010 as the Tioga County District Attorney Detective. John was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite past times was watching his grandchildren playing football, basketball and baseball. He also looked forward to vacationing with his family at Keuka Lake and with friends in Florida each year.
John and his devoted wife, Sandy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2019. Besides his wife, John is survived by three children and their spouses, daughters Cheryl (Joe) Bubacz of Blossburg, Karen (Bryan) Kreger of Bellefonte, and his son, Robert (Melissa) Davis of Liberty. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Brianna (Zachary) Bogaczyk, Victoria Bubacz, Tyler and Nicholas Kreger and Kyle and Alex Davis and a great-grandson Ross.
A visitation will be held at the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at Freeberg Funeral Home. Flowers will be provided by the family, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association, or a .
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020
