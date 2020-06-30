John W. "Jack" Kaminski, Jr., 61, of Coudersport, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.