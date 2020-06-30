JOHN W. "JACK" KAMINSKI JR.
John W. "Jack" Kaminski, Jr., 61, of Coudersport, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
