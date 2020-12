Jon C. Wheeler, 77, of Tioga, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Jon was born on Nov. 12, 1943 in Wellsboro, a son of Gordon and Bertha (Starkweather) Wheeler. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn K. Wheeler on Jan. 1, 2009. A private funeral service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in the Cherry Flats Methodist Cemetery. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com