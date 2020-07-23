Joseph D. Jones, 53, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1966 in Stratford, N.J., a son of Ralph L. Jones Sr. and Ann E. (Bodycott) Jones.

Joe was a Teamster pipeliner for the natural gas industry, enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents. Ralph and Ann Jones of Tioga, two sons, Devon Jones of Tioga, Parker Jones, of Middlebury Center, two daughters, Kaitlin Jones of Westfield, Audriauna Jones of Wellsboro, two sisters, Sherry and John Reed of Bradenton, Fla., Lynne and Scott Kriner of Wellsboro and two granddaughters.

He was predeceased by a brother, R.J. Jones Jr. in 2014.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.

