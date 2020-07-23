1/
JOSEPH D. JONES
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph D. Jones, 53, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1966 in Stratford, N.J., a son of Ralph L. Jones Sr. and Ann E. (Bodycott) Jones.
Joe was a Teamster pipeliner for the natural gas industry, enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his parents. Ralph and Ann Jones of Tioga, two sons, Devon Jones of Tioga, Parker Jones, of Middlebury Center, two daughters, Kaitlin Jones of Westfield, Audriauna Jones of Wellsboro, two sisters, Sherry and John Reed of Bradenton, Fla., Lynne and Scott Kriner of Wellsboro and two granddaughters.
He was predeceased by a brother, R.J. Jones Jr. in 2014.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved