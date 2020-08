Joseph D. Jones, 53, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on Aug. 29, 1966 in Stratford, N.J., a son of Ralph L. Jones Sr. and Ann E. (Bodycott) Jones. A memorial service with military honors will held on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com , Wellsboro.