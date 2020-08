Joseph James DeEugenio Jr., 78, of Lawrenceville, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born on Nov. 27, 1941 in Glassboro, N.J., a son of Joseph Sr. and Lillian (Bouldrick) DeEugenio. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Lawrenceville Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com