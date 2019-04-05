Joseph M. Hallock, 81, of Bradford, formerly of Genesee, died Monday, April 1, 2019.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10–11 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Lawton will officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 11, 2019