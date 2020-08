Joseph V. Baran, Jr., 75, of Wellsboro, died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was born on Oct. 21, 1944 in Hazelton, a son of the late Joseph Baran Sr. and Mary (Simko) Baran. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Wellsboro, with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com