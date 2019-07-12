JOSEPH V. MASSARA

  • "Sorry for your loss, Joe was real decent guy& always a..."
    - graham miller
  • "Rest in peace old (and first) friend. You were always..."
    - Jim Belcastro
  • "So very sorry to hear of Mr Massara's passing. He was a..."
    - Maryanne Stogoski
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA
18644
(570)-693-1130
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Joseph V. Massara, 72, of Wyoming passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Kingston Health Care Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Maria (Zurla) Massara. He was a graduate of Wyoming High School class of 1964 and Mansfield University. He served in the Army National Guard of West Pittston. For many years he operated the family store "Franks Market" of Wyoming before purchasing the original Dairy Land of Mansfield. Joe was an entrepreneur in Tioga County owning and operating various businesses. Prior to his retirement he owned and operated Superior Used Cars of Forty-Fort. He was a member of the Wyoming Cemetery Board, Elks Club and the Catholic Choral Society. Joe was very proud of his accomplishments one being back packing through Europe.
Surviving are brothers; Frank N. Massara of Jensen Beach Florida and Thomas Massara of Exeter; sister; Barabara Baldo and her husband Phil of Mansfield; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 12 noon in the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish 605 Luzerne Avenue ,West Pittston, Pa 18643 with Msgr. John J. Sempa officiating.
Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.
Friends may call in the Immaculate Conception Church 605 Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston,from 11-12 noon.
Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming.
For more information of to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 12 to July 18, 2019
