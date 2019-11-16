Home

JOSEPHINE MARIE (PECK) HALLETT


1938 - 2019
JOSEPHINE MARIE (PECK) HALLETT Obituary
Josephine Marie Hallett, 81, of Galeton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport.
She was born on April 7, 1938 in Wellington, Texas, the daughter of Alpha and Pearl (Jorden) Peck. Josephine was the wife of Charles Ancel Hallett, Jr.
In keeping with Josephine's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019
