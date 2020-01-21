Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for JOY ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOY K. (LEHMAN) ROSS


1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
JOY K. (LEHMAN) ROSS Obituary
Joy K. Ross, 62, of Avoca, N.Y. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at her home. Born April 21, 1957 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Susie Jeffers Lehman. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, noon–2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuenralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -