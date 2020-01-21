|
Joy K. Ross, 62, of Avoca, N.Y. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at her home. Born April 21, 1957 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Susie Jeffers Lehman. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Wednesday, noon–2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. www.kenyonfuenralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020