Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
JOYCE (FAY) AHEARN


1945 - 2020
JOYCE (FAY) AHEARN Obituary
Joyce Ahearn, 75, of Elkland, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Green Home, Wellsboro.
Born March 4, 1945, in Wellsboro, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Bertha (Baker) Fay.
Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School and worked in several nursing homes in Louisiana.
She loved playing cards, playing Farmville and was a NASCAR fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Unrue, Dunbar of West Virginia and Denise (Bryan) Smith, of Osceola; two brothers, Kevin (Laurie) Fay, of Brookfield, Conn. and Lynn (Laurie) Fay, Lewisburg; two sisters, Mary Stevens, of Thonotosassa, Fla. and Penny (Ralph) Tormey, Westfield; six grandchildren, Ryan, Ashleyann and Shelby Smith and Heather, Josh and Machell Unrue; 16 great-grand-kids; two stepsons, Mark and Richard Rey; several step- grandchildren in Louisiana and several nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her companion of 38 years, Richard "Papa" Rey; a son, Donald Lee Burdick III; a brother, Ronald Fay Jr; and a nephew, Justin Aldrich.
Services will be held at the family's convenience at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Joyce's daughter, Denise Smith, to help with final arrangements. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
