Joyce (Berg) Andrews, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born on July 1, 1938, in Delmar Township, the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Bartlett) Berg. She married the late Roger D. Andrews on Feb. 14, 1961, and they shared 52 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013.

Joyce was the president of Andrews Well Drilling in Wellsboro, where she assisted in the day-to-day operations alongside her husband, Roger.

She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, was a member of the Red Hat Society as well as a social group that would meet for lunch daily at McDonald's. Her hobbies and interests included crocheting beautiful afghans, shopping, reading, preparing delicious meals for her family and friends, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. Described as a strong and resilient woman who rarely complained, Joyce will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Kathy (Lee) Wright, of Mansfield, Brian (Marie) Andrews, of Wellsboro, and Karen (Glenn) Trowbridge, of Middlebury Center; six grandchildren, Kevin (Maddie), Mackenzie (Jason), Jacob, Lynsey, Kendall and Shay; great-granddaughter Paisley; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Roger, Joyce was preceded in death by her four siblings, Larry, Duane, Jeanne, and Ada Marie.

Memorial donations can be made in Joyce's name to the local charity of the donor's choosing.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, July 16, from 5-6 p.m., at Tussey Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Joyce's funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Michael Birbeck presiding.

Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield. To share your fondest memories of Joyce, visit www.tusseymosher.com. Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 16 to July 23, 2019