JOYCE ANN "Joann" (Wilcox) FLETCHER


1934 - 2019
JOYCE ANN "Joann" (Wilcox) FLETCHER Obituary
Joyce Ann (Joann) Wilcox Fletcher, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in North Carolina.
Joann was born June 30, 1934 in Pennsylvania to the late Vern and Margaret Wheeler Wilcox.
She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) of 63 years.
She is survived by two sons, Robert (Deb) Fletcher and Keith Fletcher both of Wellsboro, two daughters, Linda Gleason (Brian Kramer) of Ormond Beach, FL and Sherry Thomas of Princeton, N.C. Also 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Joann loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed winters in Florida with Jim playing bingo, shuffleboard, cruising on the golf cart, and socializing at the tiki bar. She also liked camping, crafts, flea markets, and visiting casinos whenever possible.
Burial will be at the Wellsboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
