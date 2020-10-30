1/
JOYCE R. (COLBY) SINE
1936 - 2020
Joyce R. Sine, 83, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Bradford County Manor. She was born on Nov. 12, 1936 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of Ralph and Dora (Hughes) Colby. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at Bath National Cemetery. Donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, East Smithfield, PA. 18817. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2020.
