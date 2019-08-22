|
Joyce Y. Stevens, 82, of Galeton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10-11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. David R. Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to God's New Beginnings Church, 104 East Main St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019