Joyce Zepp, 73, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept.14, 2020 at her home. She was born on Jan. 26, 1947, the daughter of Arthur and Audrey (Rood) Damoiseau. In honoring Joyce's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com