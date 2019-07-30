|
Judith Ann (Thach) Wetzel, 78, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dennis Duane Wetzel, in 2003 and most recently shared companionship with Wendel McClure, who survives.
She was born on July 7, 1941, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of the late Charles and Magdline (Stewart) Thach.
Judy was employed as a teller and switchboard operator with the Mansfield branch of First Citizens Community Bank, retiring after nearly 30 years.
She was a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and attended monthly lunch dates with a group of local retired women.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her late husband, Dennis.
She also enjoyed painting, birdwatching, cooking for family and friends and traveling to such places as Alaska and Hawaii with her significant other, Wendel.
Most importantly, Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Wendel McClure, of Mansfield; son, Wesley (Tina) Frans, of Westminster, Md.; step-sons, Matthew (Marla) Wetzel, of Mansfield, and Marc Wetzel, of Florida; step-daughter, Denise Harris, of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Nichole, Allan, Charles "Kenny," George, Scott, Kyle, Tyler, Lacy and Lily; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Hunnell, of Kansas, and Juanita Watson, of Oregon; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and late husband, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Sue in 2011, and her brother, Charles Kenneth Thach, Jr. in 2010.
Memorial donations can be made in Judy's name to either the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Judy's funeral service will immediately follow viewing at 7 p.m. A private burial will take place in the Wellsboro Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Judy, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019