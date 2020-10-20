1/1
JUDITH C. "JUDY" (COLE) GEORGE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith C. George, 78, of Westfield passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born Nov. 10, 1941 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Howard S. and Edith T. (Trowbridge) Cole. Judy married David L. George.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Le Cercle Modern Book Club and the Westfield United Methodist Church.
Judy loved to read, needle point, going out for dinner, going on trips with family and collecting lighthouses.
She is survived by her husband, David and her daughter, JoEllen and Tim Southard of Painted Post, N.Y.
Private family services will be held at their convenience.
Arrangements are with Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved