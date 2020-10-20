Judith C. George, 78, of Westfield passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born Nov. 10, 1941 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Howard S. and Edith T. (Trowbridge) Cole. Judy married David L. George.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Le Cercle Modern Book Club and the Westfield United Methodist Church.
Judy loved to read, needle point, going out for dinner, going on trips with family and collecting lighthouses.
She is survived by her husband, David and her daughter, JoEllen and Tim Southard of Painted Post, N.Y.
Private family services will be held at their convenience.
Arrangements are with Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.