Judith (Whitteker) Jayne, 77, of Larksville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1942 in Mansfield, a daughter of Almeron and Janice (Nichols) Whitteker.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
