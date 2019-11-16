Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
JUDITH (WHITTEKER) JAYNE


1942 - 2019
JUDITH (WHITTEKER) JAYNE Obituary
Judith (Whitteker) Jayne, 77, of Larksville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1942 in Mansfield, a daughter of Almeron and Janice (Nichols) Whitteker.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019
