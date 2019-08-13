Home

JUDITH MARIE FLYNN

JUDITH MARIE FLYNN Obituary
Judith Marie Flynn, 76, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Corning Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a diabetes organization of your choice, or to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
