Judith Ruth Ogden, 70, of Trout Run, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on Sept. 25, 1950 in Doylestown. Judith was married to the late Allan John Ogden. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com