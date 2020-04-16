|
Judy L. (nee Payne) Romaneo, of Chaffee, formerly of Westfield, died April 9, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 52 years to David J.; loving mother of Jeff (Deborah); devoted grandma of Ethan; daughter of Norma and the late Richard Payne; sister of Janet Adams; sister-in-law of Patti (Steve) Tracy, Doug (Lisa) Romaneo and Dan (Pam) Romaneo. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A burial will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Judy worked for Moog for 20 years and also enjoyed going for walks and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to WNY Hospice.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020