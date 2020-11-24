Julia Wayne (Brown) Miller, 98, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1921 to William and Katherine Brown in Lawrenceville. Julia married Frank S. Miller and together they raised a family of eight children. In addition to her parenting duties, she drove bus for the Wellsboro School District. Julia enjoyed puzzles and reading, and watching her programs on TV.
She is survived by a son, Michael Miller of Wellsboro; four daughters, Bonnie Miller of Wellsboro, Cheryl Confer (Robert) of Asaph, Deborah Shanley (Todd Kriner) of Wellsboro, and Wendy Watkins of Selinsgrove; a special niece, Cindy McLaughlin of Cowanesque; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Lois Pope and Sandra Webster, a son, Larry Miller and a grandson, Korie Pope.
Due to social concerns, the family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, to arrange a private graveside service at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.