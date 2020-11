Julie A. Smith, 65, of Coudersport, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Nov, 9, in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Larry O'Dell will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society . Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.