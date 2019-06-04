June Long Searight Schoonover, 96, of Harrisburg, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg.
Born on Feb. 22, 1923 in Galeton, to the late John J. and Mary (Carney) Long, she was the widow of George H. Searight, Sr. and Russell Schoonover and preceded in death by six siblings.
June was a retired dental assistant.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Harrisburg, an active member of Astro Chapter #380, OES, of which was a past Worthy Matron.
She was also a member of the Harrisburg Civic Club and the American Business Women's Association.
Surviving are four step-sons George H. Searight, Jr. and his wife Deb of Philadelphia, John W. Searight of Philadelphia, Terry L. Searight and his wife Jody of Delaware, Paul Schoonover of Virginia, a stepdaughter Gayle Crissman of Virginia, two brothers Fred Long of Galeton, Art Long of Rochester, N.Y., numerous nieces and nephews, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. The viewing will be from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in West Hill Cemetery, Galeton, Potter County.
Memorial contributions in June's honor may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, c/o Development Department, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family go BitnerCares.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 4 to June 11, 2019