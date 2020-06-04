Kaela Rose Guthrie, 29, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1990 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of Ronald and Lisa (Lugg) Guthrie.
Kaela worked as an insurance agent for State Farm. She enjoyed playing tennis, watching movies, traveling, country music, and her job.
Kaela is survived by her mother, Lisa Guthrie of Mansfield; her father, Ronald Guthrie of Elkland; three sisters, Kimberly (Dean) Brown of Liberty, Lauren Briggs of Mansfield and Avianna Guthrie of Scranton; two brothers, Ryan Guthrie of Kansas City, Mo. and Jason Guthrie of Scranton; a niece, Elowyn Brown; a nephew, Everett Brown; maternal grandmother, Rosemarie Lugg of Nelson; great friend and roommate, Nicole Narron; an uncle, Robert M Lugg of Beaverton, Ore.; three aunts, Jolene Clayborn of Kansas City, Mo., Lenore (Mike) Schmitt and Anne (Dwayne) Alexander of Nelson; great-aunt Bonelyn Kyofski of Nelson and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Anthony "Tony" Lugg and her paternal grandmother, Betty VanGorden.
Family and memories were especially important to Kaela. She was a source of light and laughter to her friends and family and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.