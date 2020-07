Kaela Rose Guthrie, 29, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on Nov. 6, 1990 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of Ronald and Lisa (Lugg) Guthrie. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 23, from 5 - 7 p.m.at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. The memorial service will be private. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com