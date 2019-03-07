Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen A. (Keavney) Wilson. View Sign

Karen A. (Keavney) Wilson, 66, of Little Marsh, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 1, 2019.

She was married to Daniel G. Wilson, Sr. and they shared 45 years of marriage together.

She was born December 20, 1952, in Elizabeth NJ, the daughter of Joseph and Rosemary (Gallagher) Keavney.

Karen was employed by the Green Home in Wellsboro as a nurse's aide for 12 years and from there she gained employment with the former Northern Tier Children's Home/Adelphoi Village as a direct care worker for 10 years.

Outside of the care she provided during her profession, she also volunteered as an EMT with the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sabinsville Ambulance Association and the Gale Hose Ambulance Company.

She also served as the secretary/treasurer of Knoxville Youth Baseball and as a member of the Cowanesque Football Booster Club.

Karen enjoyed spending time with family on vacations to Disney and always enjoyed attending school events that her children and grandchildren participated in. Most will remember her as an avid spectator and supporter of her children, grandchildren and local sports teams.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Daniel G. Wilson, Sr., of Little Marsh; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel G., Jr. and Allison Wilson, of Danville, and Kevin J. and Charrisse Wilson, of Knoxville; step-daughter, Jessica Kachur, of Knoxville; grandchildren, Stevie, Brady, Breece, Brynn, Zeraya, Zander and Zayanah; mother, Rosemary Keavney, of Toms River, N.J.; brother and sister-in-law, John and Marlene Keavney, of Linden, N.J.; sister, Eileen Gomez, of Toms River, N.J.; many nieces and nephews; many dear friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Keavney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Karen's name to either the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1575 Blair Creek Rd., Westfield, PA 16950, or the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.

Family and friend are invited to pay their respects Thursday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.

In keeping with Karen's wishes, a private memorial service will be held with her immediate family at a later date.

