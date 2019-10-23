|
|
|
Karen Beth Crooks, 67, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Soldiers+Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1951 in Blossburg, a daughter of Irwin and Ruth (Harris) Coons, Sr.
In honoring Karen's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, 16933 to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019