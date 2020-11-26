On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Karol Daisy Webster, beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79.
Karol was born in Emmaus to Lloyd and Dorothy (Kline) Kuehn. She fondly spoke of her childhood exploring new places, helping her father with the cows on the farm, and jitterbugging with her sisters.
Karol married the love of her life, Lawrence Webster, Sr., in 1962, and they raised two sons together in Churchville - Larry, Jr. and Erik.
They retired to their beloved Westfield Township home in the mountains of Cowanesque. There, they spent many days enjoying each other's company, their community, their church, and the beauty of the mountainside.
Karol loved family, friends, laughter, music, storytelling, and her church - where she served in honor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. An active member of Cowanesque United Methodist, she could often be found teaching Sunday School, helping with community outreach, and singing cherished hymns in her light soprano voice. She had a giving, selfless spirit and was like a mother to many. If you knew Karol, you knew her laughter; it was full of joy and carried a spark and a smile that won't be forgotten.
Karol was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dorothy, as well as her brother, Lloyd Kuehn. She is survived by her husband, Larry, Sr.; her sons, Erik and Larry Jr. and his wife, Robin; her two granddaughters and their husbands, Kelly and Austin Irvin, and Kristin and Andrew Payne and her siblings, Barbara Jonczyk, Charles Keuhn, and Kim Bastian They all cherish fond memories of Karol and how much she loved them.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karol's honor are graciously accepted to her church, Cowanesque United Methodist Church, 158 Church St, Westfield, PA, 16950. A memorial service will be held at a later time. The family greatly appreciates your prayers and condolences. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.