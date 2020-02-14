Home

Katheleen M. "Kathy" Tilton

Katheleen M. "Kathy" Tilton Obituary
Katheleen M. "Kathy" Tilton, 64, Ulysses, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Friends may call at the Ulysses Free Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 10–11 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Ulysses Free Methodist Church, Tri-Town Volunteer Firemen's Auxiliary, or the Ulysses Area Improvement Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
