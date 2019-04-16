Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" (Maynard) Monks, 73, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Alden E. and Francis M. (Peake) Maynard.

She was married for 47 years to James S. Monks, Sr. and was formerly employed by the Tioga County Cooperative Extension for 48 years. Kathleen volunteered and organized for 37 years for STPR the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, was involved in and held many positions with the Tioga County 4H, was an avid fisherwoman and enjoyed hunting, loved spending time camping in Canada where she had made many more friends. She enjoyed teddy bears, nature, flowers, watching birds and animals.

Kathleen is survived by her husband: James S. Monks, Sr. of Wellsboro, two sons: James "Jamie" S. Monks, Jr. of Wellsboro, Kevin Martin of Scranton, two daughters: Melissa Dodge of Middlebury Center, Kimberly (Terry) McNett of Wellsboro, two stepsons: Jeffrey (Donna) Monks of Tioga, Joel Sampson of Winterhaven, Fla., stepdaughter: Robin (Don) Trager of Scranton, grandchildren: Kirsten Parsons, Chad Dodge, Kylin Kline, Jeremiah Kline, Jason Kline, Jeffrey J. Monks, Brandon Cummings and Mackenzie Trumbel.

A memorial service honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Fair Grounds, Whitneyville. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Memorial donations may be made to the family, 10 Bacon St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, to assist with her medical expenses.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" (Maynard) Monks, 73, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019.She was born on Dec. 26, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Alden E. and Francis M. (Peake) Maynard.She was married for 47 years to James S. Monks, Sr. and was formerly employed by the Tioga County Cooperative Extension for 48 years. Kathleen volunteered and organized for 37 years for STPR the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, was involved in and held many positions with the Tioga County 4H, was an avid fisherwoman and enjoyed hunting, loved spending time camping in Canada where she had made many more friends. She enjoyed teddy bears, nature, flowers, watching birds and animals.Kathleen is survived by her husband: James S. Monks, Sr. of Wellsboro, two sons: James "Jamie" S. Monks, Jr. of Wellsboro, Kevin Martin of Scranton, two daughters: Melissa Dodge of Middlebury Center, Kimberly (Terry) McNett of Wellsboro, two stepsons: Jeffrey (Donna) Monks of Tioga, Joel Sampson of Winterhaven, Fla., stepdaughter: Robin (Don) Trager of Scranton, grandchildren: Kirsten Parsons, Chad Dodge, Kylin Kline, Jeremiah Kline, Jason Kline, Jeffrey J. Monks, Brandon Cummings and Mackenzie Trumbel.A memorial service honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Fair Grounds, Whitneyville. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Memorial donations may be made to the family, 10 Bacon St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, to assist with her medical expenses.Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. Funeral Home Carleton Funeral Home

11470 Rt. 6

Wellsboro , PA 16901

570-724-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close