Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" (Maynard) Monks, 73, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1945 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Alden E. and Francis M. (Peake) Maynard.
She was married for 47 years to James S. Monks, Sr. and was formerly employed by the Tioga County Cooperative Extension for 48 years. Kathleen volunteered and organized for 37 years for STPR the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, was involved in and held many positions with the Tioga County 4H, was an avid fisherwoman and enjoyed hunting, loved spending time camping in Canada where she had made many more friends. She enjoyed teddy bears, nature, flowers, watching birds and animals.
Kathleen is survived by her husband: James S. Monks, Sr. of Wellsboro, two sons: James "Jamie" S. Monks, Jr. of Wellsboro, Kevin Martin of Scranton, two daughters: Melissa Dodge of Middlebury Center, Kimberly (Terry) McNett of Wellsboro, two stepsons: Jeffrey (Donna) Monks of Tioga, Joel Sampson of Winterhaven, Fla., stepdaughter: Robin (Don) Trager of Scranton, grandchildren: Kirsten Parsons, Chad Dodge, Kylin Kline, Jeremiah Kline, Jason Kline, Jeffrey J. Monks, Brandon Cummings and Mackenzie Trumbel.
A memorial service honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Fair Grounds, Whitneyville. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Memorial donations may be made to the family, 10 Bacon St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, to assist with her medical expenses.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2019