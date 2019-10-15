Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
KATHLEEN F. CAPEHART

KATHLEEN F. CAPEHART Obituary
Kathleen F. "Kay" Capehart, 75, of Roulette, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Kay, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
