Kathleen F. "Kay" Capehart, 75, of Roulette, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Kay, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019