KATHLEEN F. (FURNEY) MACKNIGHT
1950 - 2020
Kathleen F. MacKnight, 69, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. Born Dec.19, 1950, in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Eleanor (Finch) Furney.
Kathleen worked as a habilitation coordinator for Pathways, Inc in Corning, where she loved working with the mentally and physically challenged. She was an avid reader who donated several books to the Westfield Public Library. She was a member and treasurer of the La Cercle Moderne Book Club.
Kathleen had many hobbies including cross stitch, quilting, crocheting, crafts, gardening and she loved to cook and bake cookies for many friends and relatives, but most of all she loved spending time with family. She and children were like magnets to each other. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Ronald MacKnight; her daughters, Monica (Kerry) Westmoreland of Lula, Ga. and Laureen (Mark) Solari of Hudson, Ohio; her grandchildren, Malcom Barkley, Hunter Westmoreland, Anthony and Leah Solari; siblings, Paul and June Furney of Lowman, N.Y., Roxanne and Robert DeBoer of Byron Center, MI, Kay and Patrick Cox of Erin, N.Y., Steven and Sandra Furney of Breesport, N.Y and Thomas Furney of Horseheads, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Glioblastoma Foundation or to the Westfield Public Library. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
