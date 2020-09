Kathleen M. (Kitty) Giantomasi, 89, of Elkland, passed away Aug. 29,2020 at the Demay Living Center, Newark, N.Y. She was born Jan. 7, 1931, the daughter of Otto and Gladys Bartlett Doan. Viewing services will be held at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Sept. 12, 9-10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at the St. Thomas Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.