KATHLEEN MARIE "KATIE" STIRNAMAN
1991 - 2020
Kathleen "Katie" Marie Stirnaman, 29, of Galeton, passed away the morning of Thursday June 25, 2020.
She was born May 25, 1991 to Michael V. and Marguerite (Pope) Stirnaman, Sr. in Tucson, Ariz. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, loved The Beatles, true crime dramas, The Andy Griffith Show, and Everybody Loves Raymond, but especially her daughter Allison.
Katie is survived by her parents, a daughter: Allison Fay Bellinger of Wellsboro, a brother: Michael V. Stirnaman, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Galeton, a nephew: Parker Stirnaman of Galeton and a niece: Scottlyn Stirnaman of Galeton, and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, to pay tribute to Katie's life, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. July 1, at St. Peter's Catholic Church 38 Central Avenue, Wellsboro for a Memorial Mass, interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
JUL
1
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
