KATHLEEN TERESA (GARR) HELF
1950 - 2020
Kathleen Teresa Helf, 70, of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at UPMC Wellsboro. Born May 10, 1950 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Bond) Garr. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Elkland on Monday Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. with Father David Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Wellsboro. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
